Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after Long Beach collision that killed toddler

A Long Beach man was arrested on suspicion of three charges, including a felony for driving under the influence, after he reversed into three individuals, killing a young girl, according to police.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said Lamont Ivan Russell, 55, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva around 11:27 a.m. on the 400 block of Maine Avenue on Monday when the collision occurred. He attempted to make a turn on the residential street when he reversed onto the sidewalk at a high rate of speed, hitting the three victims.

The three female victims, ages 45, 12 and 20-months, were each transported to a local hospital. The 20-month-old girl was later pronounced dead. Her identity is yet to be released publicly.

The two other victims are in stable condition, police said.

In addition to DUI, Russell was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor battery. He's currently being held at Long Beach City Jail with bail set at $335,000.

Police said speed, distraction and impaired driving all appear to be factors in the collision.

No additional details were immediately made available.