Long Beach Coast announced as name for city's new professional baseball team

The Long Beach Baseball Club has announced that their new team identity will be the Long Beach Coast, following a months-long community-driven voting process.

The name was announced during Long Beach's State of the City address on Tuesday.

"Few cities embody duality as Long Beach does. Eleven miles of coastline tie together the West Side and East Side — where ocean meets concrete, hustle meets chill, and old-school records meet new-school energy," said a release from the team. "The Long Beach Coast celebrates the connective thread that runs through every part of the city. The Coast will anchor the team's visual identity and presence, complemented by a dynamic alter ego."

The Long Beach Baseball Club's new team identity: The Long Beach Coast. Long Beach Coast

The team's second identity? The Long Beach Regulators, an homage to their part-owner and Long Beach native Warren G and the city's legendary roots in 90s hip-hop.

"Long Beach has always set its own tone and had its own swagger," Warren G said. "This baseball team, the Coast, represents the heart of the city — but the Regulators legacy will always be part of Long Beach culture. It's respect for where we've been and excitement for where we're going."

The team likened the alter ego persona to one akin to Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba, Bruce Wayne and Batman and Eminem and Slim Shady.

"The Long Beach Coast and the Long Beach Regulators - a core identity paired with an alter ego, gives us room to explore different aesthetics and push the boundaries of what a baseball brand can look and feel like," said Ena Patel, the President of the Long Beach Baseball Club, in a statement. "We want to build a brand where anyone in Long Beach can see themselves in it - who doesn't have a little bit of an alter ego or super hero in them?"

Team officials said that ongoing work inside Blair Field, the ballpark they'll share with Cal State Long Beach's baseball team, will help to celebrate the contrasts that define Long Beach. They recently said that improvements would be made at the stadium to help revitalize the field and make the fan experience more accommodating.

Team officials narrowed down their new identity through dozens of suggestions from the community. The voting process drew nearly 5,000 votes, which included participation from 34 states and at various in-person voting locations in Long Beach.

The team's visual identity, which blends a teal blue with a black, gray and cream colorway, was crafted by Long Beach designer Francisco Reyes, known for the Never Made brand.

Merchandise to support the team is already available on the team's shop, while tickets for the 2026 inaugural season can also be found online.

"This is exactly what community baseball should feel like — fun, inclusive, and unmistakably Long Beach," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson on the team's new identity. "The Coast reflects our city's spirit and sense of belonging. This team is already bringing people together, and I'm excited to see it take the field as a new source of pride for Long Beach."

The Coast will begin playing games in Spring 2026 as the newest members of the Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League that operates on the western U.S.