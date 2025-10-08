Long Beach Baseball club announces semifinalists for public vote to determine team's name

The Long Beach Baseball Club is asking the public to continue voting after announcing the six semifinalists in their search for a new identity.

The six names were selected from more than 1,300 different submissions since the contest opened in early September, according to LBBC team officials.

The semifinalists are:

Long Beach Coast

Long Beach Cruisers

Long Beach Grit

Long Beach Groove

Long Beach Parrots

Long Beach Regulators

This round of voting concludes on October 15, before the field is narrowed down even further. The team expects to finalize its identity in January 2026, which will include commissioning the design of a new logo and team branding.

Team officials say that they will undertake a comprehensive review to determine the finalists

"The people of Long Beach have been incredible," said Ena Patel, the team's president, in a statement. "It's clear that this community wants to be part of building the team's identity and is excited about us making Blair field our home in 2026. We believe these six semi-finalists reflect the creativity, heart, and energy of this city."

Fans are encouraged to vote on the team's website, or in person at several locations around the city. In-person votes can be made at the Long Beach Airport, Joe Jost's, Steelcraft, District 4 Pizza, Riley's on 2nd Street and Ism Brewing & Kitchen.

The Long Beach City Council in July unanimously approved a plan to bring baseball to Long Beach. It's an agreement between the city, club officials and Cal State Long Beach, who will share Blair Field at Recreation Park with the new team. The stadium is inline for a series of upgrades, including locker room renovations, outfield enhancements and a new scoreboard.

Last month, hip hop icon Warren G joined the ownership group for the club. The Long Beach native, known for several hit songs including "Regulate," is largely the reason between the Long Beach Regulators semifinalist. His barbecue brand, Sniffin' Griffin's BBQ, is one of several local businesses that could be implemented at the stadium come next season.

"Long Beach shaped me, and I want to help build something positive for the next generation. Baseball brings people together, and that's what I'm all about," Warren G said in a statement when his ownership was announced.

Team officials hope to begin playing baseball in the Pioneer League, an independent Major League Baseball Partner League in 2026. They currently have 12 teams across the West Coast.