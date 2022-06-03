Long Beach Airport adding Breeze Airways this fall

Long Beach Airport will add flights with Breeze Airways beginning this fall, the airport announced.

According to the airport, the Utah-based airline offers nonstop service between "underserved" routes across the U.S.

Breeze's airports are primarily in the East, but the airline has flights to and from LAX, San Bernardino, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Provo, Utah.

In March, Los Angeles International Airport announced it would be adding Breeze beginning June 29. Flights will be offered to Providence, Rhode Island; Norfolk, Virginia; Savannah, Georgia; Provo/Salt Lake City; and Westchester/White Plains, New York.

"It's no secret -- airlines and travelers know that Long Beach is the coolest and most convenient gateway to Southern California," Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said in a statement.

"Our airport is in a strong position to retain and attract airlines such as Breeze Airways that connect our great city to visitors and new, exciting destinations."

More information is available here.