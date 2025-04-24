Watch CBS News
Light rain possible for Ventura and Los Angeles counties this weekend

Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties could see some light rain this weekend. 

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert for the possible wet weather coming to Southern California.

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert for the possible wet weather coming to Southern California. KCAL News

Rain is expected to arrive Friday night and last until Saturday morning. Most areas will receive less than an inch of rain. The daily high temperatures during the weekend weather system will be 10 to 20 degrees below average, which is especially notable for late April.

Temperatures will hover around 65 degrees on Friday and will slightly drop to 62 degrees on Saturday. The sun will return on Sunday, bringing the temperatures back to 65 before getting warmer on Monday and Tuesday. 

