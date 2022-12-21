Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down

With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday.

"She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled.

Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call.

Keith Garrett was dressed up as Black Santam handing out presents to kids in South L.A. when he got the devastating call.

"I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible."

Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back inside their Anaheim home from walking their dog when she smelled smoke.

"Went upstairs, heard a big boom and then it was like curtains from there," he said.

Garrett said an electrical fire started from the roof and created a huge ball of fire that engulfed his home and burned almost everything inside.

"I actually just went there yesterday to move out a couple of things that were able to be salvaged, but when I looked at least about 75-80% is all out of there," he said.

Fortunately, Garrett's food truck was not parked at his house during the fire. Now, the man who is known for giving back, is asking for some help for himself and his growing family.

"So we can get back on to where we were," said Garrett. "We weren't living a lavish life but living where we were a little bit comfortable."

He said anything will help his family. In the meantime, you'll still find him manning the kitchen inside his South LA food truck. He said that nothing will ever get in the way of his passion for serving good food.

"It's all good though you have to keep smiling in the midst of the storms," Garrett said. "It's easy to get depressed."