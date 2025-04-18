Elevated lead levels in soil tests close 2 Pasadena ballpark infields

Baseball infields at two Pasadena parks are closed after soil samplings tested the environmental impacts from the Eaton Fire, and elevated lead levels in the soil were found.

The city of Pasadena said Friday that soil testing is needed where children are more likely to play in or on exposed soil.

City officials said sampling done in two neighborhoods revealed lead levels above 80 parts per million, which does not require cleanup or remediation but does need monitoring.

The closed baseball infields are at Washington and Victory parks. Those who wish to use the infields will be redirected to turf fields.

Children can be exposed to lead in lead-contaminated soil by prolonged skin contact, swallowing it or breathing it in – and it can also be tracked indoors from shoes or clothing.

Officials warn that children under 6 years old are more vulnerable because they are more likely to put their hands in their mouths after touching soil or even eating it.

Further soil testing is to take place at Robinson Park, Hamilton Park and Alice's Dog Park – the parks will remain open during testing.

"We are taking proactive steps to help ensure that our parks are safe for all visitors, especially young children who are most vulnerable to lead exposure," said Koko Panossian, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services.