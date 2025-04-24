LAX Metro Transit Center station set to open June 6

The long-awaited LAX/ Metro Transit Center station is set to open on June 6, Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn announced on Thursday, finally connecting Metro riders to the airport.

"The wait is nearly over, Los Angeles," she said.

The station is a multi-modal transportation hub, located at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street, just northeast-adjacent to the airport.

"And when the LAX People Mover finally opens, we will truly have an international airport that connects people from inside the terminals to the world beyond through Metro," Hahn said.

The station will offer access to the Metro K and C Lines. The K Line has been operating only between Westchester and the E Line station at Crenshaw. With the new station opening, the K Line will extend south of Westchester to the Redondo Beach station.

The Metro C (Green) Line, which currently runs between Redondo Beach and Norwalk, will run instead between Norwalk and a new Aviation/Century Station south of the airport, where riders can connect to the K Line.

The new station will also offer a multilevel bicycle hub with secured parking, a pedestrian plaza, as well as an area for passenger vehicle pick-up and drop-off, according to Metro. The facility will also have a 16-bay bus plaza with electric bus infrastructure, a customer service center, and a passenger pick-up/drop-off area.

Buses will shuttle travelers between the transit center and the airport until the Automated People Mover opens, as construction is ongoing.

Airport officials announced in August 2024 that the system's four final train cars arrived, keeping on pace with the scheduled completion date of Dec. 8, 2025. It's expected to be up and running by January 2026, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics.