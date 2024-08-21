LAX's People Mover, the long-awaited train system, reaches construction milestone in billion-dollar project

LAX's People Mover, the long-awaited train system that's cost at least $2 billion to build, reached a new milestone since construction broke ground more than five years earlier.

The Los Angeles International Airport announced Wednesday that the transit system's four final train cars have arrived to the airport as the project continues toward a scheduled completion date of Dec. 8, 2025. It's expected to be up-and-running by January 2026.

"Receiving the final train cars for the APM signifies a major milestone for this project and our airport's transformation," John Ackerman, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.

A rendition of the Automated People Mover, a train system at LAX that's expected to open to the public in January 2026 following years of construction. Los Angeles World Airports

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Council voted to put another $400 million towards the project to settle legal claims. That's in addition to another $200 million allocated in May to settle similar claims from the project's contractor.

Now, all 44 train cars have been delivered for the so-called Automated People Mover (APM), which many hope will alleviate traffic that's long plagued LAX, finally getting passengers into and out of terminals as fast as similar train systems at airports in other major U.S. cities.

City officials have been trying to get the project completed in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics in LA.

Rides would be free to passengers, make stops every two minutes during peak hours and would last 10 minutes from one end of the ride to the next. The train would run 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The Los Angeles airport's most recent solution to its long-running traffic and travel issues has been a shuttle service for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, a less-than-perfect fix that's only lessened the number of cars on airport roads.

The APM is expected to eliminate more than 3,200 shuttle trips a day, according to LAX, with an estimated 27% reduction in traffic during peak hours. And car traffic is expected to improve in 30 intersections just outside the airport's grounds.

While traffic at LAX is a problem many agree on, construction of the APM train system has not gone without controversy.

Its price tag of at least $2 billion was slammed by Rep. Maxine Waters last month, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Los Angeles congresswoman wrote to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, telling him in a letter that the massive amount of funding would be better spent on "programs that improve access to affordable housing."

"To the degree that I can do anything to stop it, I will do it," Waters told the Times. "It's a project that has turned out to be totally unnecessary and totally much too costly."

LAX is the eighth-busiest airport in the world and more than 75 million people visited the facility last year, according to the airport.