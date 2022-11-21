LAX holiday travel is underway with mornings expected to be the busiest

Travelers this morning are already feeling the rush at LAX. Thanksgiving holiday travel is here.

Airport officials expect about 200,000 passengers daily through Nov. 28th. They reported that mornings will be the busiest, between 5 and 7 a.m. and again between 9 and 10 a.m. This morning, travelers felt the crunch.

"It's very crowded, the traffic was like insane, but you know what, you do some crazy things for family, right?' said traveler Kaitlyn Kennedy.

Another tip to reduce airport stress is to give plenty of time before your flight and prebook a parking spot in economy lots and central terminal garages as they may sell out.

For those planning to drive to their destinations, their urged to inspect their vehicles.

"3.9 million will be taking a road trip," said Doug Shupe of AAA. "Before you head out on that road trip to your Thanksgiving destination, inspect your vehicle."

During the five-day Thanksgiving period from Wednesday through Sunday, the Auto Club anticipates coming to the roadside rescue of 48,000 stranded drivers.

AAA is projecting that the travel period for Thanksgiving to be the third busiest on record overall despite inflation and high gas prices.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest days on the road this week, according to Shupe.

If you're driving to your destination, Thanksgiving Day may actually be the best day to hit the road.