The holiday travel crunch is on at LAX and elsewhere

For those in the Southland, get ready for huge crowds and limited parking at LAX. That's because LAX officials expect ten times as travelers this holiday season.

The rush there has already started with an expectation that about 200,000 passengers will pass through the airport daily through Nov. 28th.

To alleviate the travel rush, officials are urging passengers to plan their travel to the airport. For those who require parking, they're urged to pre-book online.

LAX was also encouraging alternative transportation routes, such as Fly-Away buses. Travelers were also urged to plan for extra time to get through security.

For those planning to drive to their destinations, their urged to inspect their vehicles.

"3.9 million will be taking a road trip," said Doug Shupe of AAA. "Before you head out on that road trip to your Thanksgiving destination, inspect your vehicle."

During the five-day Thanksgiving period from Wednesday through Sunday, the Auto Club anticipates coming to the roadside rescue of 48,000 stranded drivers.

AAA is projecting that the travel period for Thanksgiving to be the third busiest on record overall despite inflation and high gas prices.