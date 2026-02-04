Students from several LAUSD schools gather in downtown Los Angeles to protest against ICE operations

Hundreds of students from several Los Angeles Unified School District schools across the city gathered in downtown LA on Wednesday to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ongoing federal operations taking place in the country.

SkyCal flew over the protest where hundreds of students could be seen holding signs and flags as they marched toward City Hall.

The students could be marching in the street holding signs and flags. CBS LA

Several groups posted on social media calling for the school walkouts to oppose the Trump administration's increased immigration crackdown. The posts encouraged students to prioritize safety and to stand up for their communities.

A spokesperson for the LAUSD said the district supports students' rights to advocate for causes important to them.

"However, we are concerned for their safety at off-campus demonstrations as schools are the safest place for students," the spokesperson said. "Schools are providing students with opportunities on campus for student expression, offering additional District resources and guidance for students to engage in meaningful, age-appropriate discussions in a safe and welcoming environment."

Since starting his second term, President Trump has said he will increase mass deportations and he has also signed several executive orders to change the current immigration policy.

In recent weeks, tensions have risen following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal agents.