LAUSD receives ransom demand two weeks after cyberattack

About two weeks after a cyberattack on Los Angeles Unified School District's computer systems, officials say they have received a ransom demand.

The district says they have not responded to the ransom demand, in accordance with the FBI's advice. District officials did not give details about what was demanded as ransom.

(credit: Los Angeles Unified School District)

Immediately after the breach was detected on Labor Day weekend, LAUSD officials said they were confident that sensitive information like Social Security numbers were not taken – however, student information like grade or disciplinary records may have been stolen. Security experts say that the demand could mean that hackers indeed stole data – or they could be bluffing.

The district, the second largest in the country, deactivated several computer systems immediately after the cyberattack. All students, staff, and employees were required to change their passwords.

The district says they haven't seen any new security breaches since then, but are still working on making repairs and malware could still pop up down the line.