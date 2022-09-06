LAUSD works to fix technical issues impacting computer systems

The Los Angeles Unified School District was experiencing a technical issue Monday, of an external source, that has disrupted access to some of its computer systems, including email, according to a memo posted online.

The note, posted on the LAUSD website, said that full instructional and regular work and school days will still happen Tuesday, while experts work to resolve the operational systems.

LAUSD said in the meantime students, teachers and parents may temporarily not be able to use some services as they usually would, adding teams are investigating what happened and working around the close to restore systems to full operational capacity.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are working to have these issues addressed as quickly as we can," the memo went on to say. "We will update our community as new information is available."

The note came several days after the school district was struggling to keep aging air conditioning units in some classrooms running during a heat wave in LA.

At Sutter Middle School in Winnetka, parents received an alert from the principal that several AC units in multiple building on campus were not working, and that four classrooms had to be relocated.

"Sick of photo opps. It's brutal out here in LDNW," one teacher tweeted in response to a photo posted by the superintendent.

The teacher included a photo of thermostat inside his classroom, which was registering 91 degrees even though it was set at 67 degrees.