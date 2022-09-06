Thousands of LAUSD student, employee passwords must be changed after cyberattack

In the wake of a compromised account, cyber security experts recommend changing account passwords. But in the case of the cyberattack on the Los Angeles Unified School District, that involves changing the passwords of thousands of students and employees that must be completed at a district site.

LAUSD targeted by ransomware attack, computer systems impacted in the district's technology systems over the weekend, disrupting some of its computer systems, including email, district officials said. It was confirmed as an external cyberattack Monday. Critical business systems, employee healthcare, or payroll were not impacted, and campuses were opened as scheduled Tuesday.

However, after the pandemic shifted so many student and staff communications online, a cyberattack is a major disruption to systems like teacher lesson plans and student Aeries accounts.

Update on Resetting Your LAUSD Account Password pic.twitter.com/MY5MdV1Zr6 — Los Angeles Unified (@LASchools) September 6, 2022

"While we do not expect major technical issues that will prevent Los Angeles Unified from providing instruction and transportation, food or Beyond the Bell services, business operations may be delayed or modified," a statement from the district said. "Based on a preliminary analysis of critical business systems, employee healthcare and payroll are not impacted, nor has the cyber incident impacted safety and emergency mechanisms in place at schools."

According to the district, students and employees will have to reset their passwords at a district site. The district has established a schedule for different groups of students and employees to minimize wait times.

7 a.m. — administrators/teachers

9 a.m. — support staff

10 a.m. — high school students

11 a.m. — elementary/middle school students

No one appears to have taken credit for the cyberattack. It appears to be criminal in nature, district officials said, and the FBI and Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are looking into it.