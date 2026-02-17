LAUSD approves hundreds of layoffs for school employees

The Los Angeles Unified School District voted to move forward with its cost-cutting plan to layoff 657 employees.

In a narrow 4-3 vote, the board approved sending initial notices to impacted employees by March 15 and finalizing the decisions by the end of the school year in May or June. In addition to the 657 layoffs, 74 employees could see their hours reduced.

The cuts account for about 1% of the district's workforce of over 83,000 people.

The layoffs will focus on the district's Central office, including people with the least seniority, certificated administrators in non-school positions and teachers who do not have classroom or school-based positions.

According to the documents attached to the meeting, the district's IT department would be hit hardest, with about 256 technicians, trainers, and customer service representatives slated to receive layoff notices.

LAUSD said the cuts were necessary to address the projected deficits of $877 million and $443 million in the next two school years, respectively. The district attributed the deficits to revenue losses caused by declining enrollment and the loss of COVID-era funding.

LAUSD staff also predict that teacher positions will be reduced in the 2026-2027 school year, expecting to need 350 fewer elementary teachers and 400 fewer high school teachers.