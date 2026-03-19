LASD investigators ask for public's help in identifying 2023 Altadena murder suspects

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in solving the 2023 Altadena murder of Daniel Ursitti, who was shot to death as he was sleeping at home.

Homicide Lieutenant Michael Gomez shared details of the crime along with surveillance footage of four suspects, saying pieces of the puzzle are still missing.

Daniel Ursitti Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

On March 22, 2023, around 2;30 a.m., four suspects entered Ursitti's home in the 700 block of W. Owen Court. Ursitti and his girlfriend awoke to the men in their bedroom, with one demanding to "show him the stuff," Gomez said. "Before Daniel could react, the male suspect shot at him while he was in bed."

The four men ran out of the bedroom and fled the scene. Ursitti was pronounced dead at a hospital.

LASD released surveillance video of four suspects they believe are linked to the 2023 murder of Daniel Ursitti. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Neighboring surveillance video from the day of the incident shows four people wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, with their heads covered, walking along a sidewalk on the rainy March morning. Investigators zoomed in on one of the sweatshirts, hoping the unique cough syrup graphics would help with identification.

Altadena suspect sweatshirt graphics. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Investigators believe a white pickup truck used at the crime scene was a 2015 to 2020 Chevrolet Colorado, and that the suspects may have known Ursitti.

"The victim had a social media platform business regarding the sales of psilocybin mushrooms. And so that, along with possibly money, is something that is suspected that the individual may have been looking for inside the residence," Gomez said.

The father of Daniel, Richard Ursitti, attended Thursday's news conference, expressing grief over the loss of his son and the recently burned-down family home.

"It has been devastating to our family. We have suffered, and we think about this daily. As stated, we're coming up on three years," Richard said.

"But we ask for your help. If you know anything at all, we ask that you please come forward and help bring justice to this tragic loss that we've been dealing with."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.