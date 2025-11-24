Watch CBS News
LA's Stahl House hits real estate market with $25 million price tag

Matthew Rodriguez
For the first time in more than six decades, the iconic Stahl House has hit the Los Angeles real estate market at an asking price of $25 million. 

Architect Pierre Koenig worked with the original owners, Buck and Carlotta Stahl, to create the 2,200-square-foot, mid-century modern home in 1960 as part of the Case Study House program, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy. 

"Arts & Architecture" editor John Entenza created the program in 1945 to "shape and form postwar living through replicable building techniques that used modern industrial materials," according to the LA Conservancy. It added that Stahl House "remains one of the most famous examples of the program's principles and aesthetics."

The real estate listing said the Stahl family has owned the home for the past 65 years. 

"This is not merely a sale; it is a passing of responsibility --- a search for the next custodian who will honor the house's history, respect its architectural purity, and ensure its preservation for generations to come. In a city filled with remarkable homes, there is only one Stahl House," the agent wrote on the listing. 

The Stahl House, also known as Case Study House #22, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013. 

