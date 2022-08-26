Watch CBS News

Look At This: Stahl House

Built in the 1950s on a super steep hillside, the Stahl House has become an iconic landmark amongst all kinds of fantastic homes up in the Hollywood Hills. In tonight's Look At This!, Desmond Shaw gives us a history lesson on this amazing home.
