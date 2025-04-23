LAPD searching for thief who stole metal cross from Boyle Heights church

LAPD searching for thief who stole cross from Boyle Heights church

LAPD searching for thief who stole cross from Boyle Heights church

Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera taking a metal cross from a Boyle Heights church last Thursday.

It happened at the St. Camillus Center for Spiritual Care, located in the 1900 block of Zonal Avenue, at around 3 p.m. on April 17, according to an Instagram post from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Division.

They shared video of the incident, which shows the suspect as he calmly strolls down the center aisle of the church, walking straight to the pulpit, before he grabs the cross and turns around to leave the building.

Police did not share how much the item may be worth.

They did not provide any further details on the incident, but anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at 35182@lapd.online or (323) 224-0108.