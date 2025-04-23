Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD searching for thief who stole metal cross from Boyle Heights church

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

LAPD searching for thief who stole cross from Boyle Heights church
LAPD searching for thief who stole cross from Boyle Heights church 00:24

Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera taking a metal cross from a Boyle Heights church last Thursday. 

It happened at the St. Camillus Center for Spiritual Care, located in the 1900 block of Zonal Avenue, at around 3 p.m. on April 17, according to an Instagram post from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Division. 

They shared video of the incident, which shows the suspect as he calmly strolls down the center aisle of the church, walking straight to the pulpit, before he grabs the cross and turns around to leave the building. 

Police did not share how much the item may be worth. 

They did not provide any further details on the incident, but anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at 35182@lapd.online or (323) 224-0108.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.