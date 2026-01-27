LAPD seizes dozens of weapons from home in Lincoln Heights

The Los Angeles Police Department seized dozens of weapons from a home in Lincoln Heights on Tuesday morning after serving a search warrant.

The incident sent many neighbors into a panic on the 3400 block of Manitou Avenue after a heavy police presence surrounded a home around 4:15 a.m.

Lt. Frank Marino told CBS LA that they were executing a search warrant signed by a judge for a "prohibited possessor" of firearms.

SkyCal flew over the home where officers from the LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Unit could be seen removing dozens of weapons from the home and loading them into a van.

CSB LA spoke with the gun owner, who asked not to be identified. He said the warrant stems from an incident that occurred in July. He was arrested for possession of a gun in public, without a concealed carry permit. He said he pleaded the felony charge down to a misdemeanor and served 11 days in jail.

The owner said he did not know he was supposed to surrender his weapons. He added that he obtained legally and has permits for.

The LAPD confirmed the owner is not tied to any other criminal or violent activity.

Marino said the owner can petition to get his guns back. The owner said he's a gun collector, which is why he had just over 40 weapons in his garage here.