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LAPD releases video of suspect's car from San Fernando Valley hit-and-run

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department released a video of a black Toyota Prius connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash in the San Fernando Valley. 

The collision happened on April 10 at about 10 p.m. near the area of Sherman Way and Winnetka Avenue. Investigators said the black Toyota Prius crashed into a pedestrian, a man in his 30s, who was crossing the street and drove away. 

While the victim was lying on the ground, a black Chevrolet Camaro ran over his body and also fled. 

Detectives said they recovered car parts from the scene and hope they can help them identify the suspects. 

The city of LA is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the offender's identification, arrest and conviction or resolution through civil compromise.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the collision to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Ramirez at (818) 644-8025 or Officer Garibay at (818) 644-8032. 

Outside of business hours, LAPD asked anyone with information to call 1(877) 527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or via their website at lacrimestoppers.org.

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