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Police looking for suspect after San Fernando Valley hit-and-run crash leaves man dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in the San Fernando Valley late Friday night.

According to police, the collision was reported in the area of Sherman Way and Winnetka Avenue at about 10 p.m. 

A pedestrian, identified only as a man in his 30s, was crossing southbound on Winnetka outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver failed to stop and continued driving southbound on Winnetka, according to the LAPD.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He's yet to be identified publicly.

No additional details, including information regarding a potential suspect, were immediately made available.

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