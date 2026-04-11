Police looking for suspect after San Fernando Valley hit-and-run crash leaves man dead

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in the San Fernando Valley late Friday night.

According to police, the collision was reported in the area of Sherman Way and Winnetka Avenue at about 10 p.m.

A pedestrian, identified only as a man in his 30s, was crossing southbound on Winnetka outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver failed to stop and continued driving southbound on Winnetka, according to the LAPD.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He's yet to be identified publicly.

No additional details, including information regarding a potential suspect, were immediately made available.