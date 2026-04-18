Los Angeles police ask for help finding two hit-and-run drivers that killed pedestrian in Winnetka

Los Angeles police are asking for help from the public as they work to identify and arrest two hit-and-run drivers involved in a crash that left a pedestrian dead last weekend in Winnetka.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday, April 10, near Winnetka Avenue and Sherman Way, LAPD officers said at the time. Investigators determined that a black Chevrolet Camaro driving south on Winnetka struck a man as he crossed the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

"As the pedestrian was lying in the roadway, he was struck by a second vehicle," LAPD officers said in a news release shared a week after the crash happened. "Both drivers fled the scene without stopping to render aid and identify themselves as required by law."

Despite initially stating that a white Ford truck was involved, police later clarified that the second vehicle was actually a black Toyota Prius.

Investigators said that they recovered vehicle parts at the scene of the crash, which they believe may be helpful in identifying the suspect vehicles.

The victim, who still hasn't been publicly identified, was declared deceased after being taken to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered to anyone with information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run drivers, through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, police said.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD's Valley Traffic Division detectives at 818-644-8025.