LAPD officer involved in crash that sent two people to the hospital in Willowbrook

Crash involving LAPD officer sends two people to the hospital in Willowbrook

Two people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department officer in Willowbrook on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of S. Central Avenue and Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It's not clear what caused the crash, but the department has confirmed that an officer was involved in the incident. They have not said if they were injured.

One victim, a woman in her 20s, was conscious but complained of chest pain so she was taken to the hospital. Another ambulance took a man in his 30s to the hospital for a leg injury suffered in the crash.

SkyCal flew over the site of the collision, where several damaged cars could be seen in the middle of the intersection. The airbags inside of the LAPD patrol car were deployed.

No further information was provided.