Man suffering from gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Hollywood near W Hotel
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting near a traffic collision in Hollywood.
At about 7:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the corner of Selma and Argyle Avenues and found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim was shot multiple times after getting into a confrontation with the suspected gunman. The victim tried to get away in his car but crashed.
The Los Angeles Fire Department took the man to a hospital where he later died.
Police have yet to locate the suspect but said he drove away and was the last scene at the intersection of Selma and Argyle Avenues.
