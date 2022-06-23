Man suffering from gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Hollywood near W Hotel

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting near a traffic collision in Hollywood.

At about 7:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the corner of Selma and Argyle Avenues and found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times after getting into a confrontation with the suspected gunman. The victim tried to get away in his car but crashed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the man to a hospital where he later died.

Police have yet to locate the suspect but said he drove away and was the last scene at the intersection of Selma and Argyle Avenues.