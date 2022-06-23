Watch CBS News
Local News

Man suffering from gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Hollywood near W Hotel

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

LAPD investigating a shooting next to a car crash
LAPD investigating a shooting next to a car crash 00:24

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting near a traffic collision in Hollywood. 

At about 7:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the corner of Selma and Argyle Avenues and found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times after getting into a confrontation with the suspected gunman. The victim tried to get away in his car but crashed. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the man to a hospital where he later died. 

Police have yet to locate the suspect but said he drove away and was the last scene at the intersection of Selma and Argyle Avenues. 

First published on June 22, 2022 / 9:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.