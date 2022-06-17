Two dead after shooting in Hollywood; Suspect at large

A large scale homicide investigation was underway in Hollywood early Friday morning after two people were found dead at the scene of a shooting.

The shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening on Carlos Avenue and N. Gower Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find two people, a man and a woman in their mid 20s, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also took two children located at the scene into custody as they search for other family members. It was unclear if they witnessed the incident. They are believed to have belonged to the female victim.

Neither of the children were injured.

According to LAPD's Hollywood Division, a Black male suspect was seen running from the area just after shots were fired.

"He left northboudn on Vista Del Mar," said LAPD Lieutenant John Radtke. "We need help from the community. Right now there's Hollywood officers out here conducting a search of the area for the suspect, and we have an active crime scene going on."

The moments leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, and investigators were working to determine a motive, although they do believe that it was a targeted shooting, possibly stemming from a domestic issue.

"I heard about 15-20 gunshots and a scream right afterwards," said Endri Dervishi, a man who lives nearby.

Police said the area surrounding the scene would closed for a while Friday, though gave no indication as to when that closure would be lifted.