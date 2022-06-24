Arrest made in Hollywood shooting that left one dead

Police searching for gunman who fatally shot another man Wednesday in Hollywood

Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hollywood that happened on Wednesday.

The arrest was made at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, after investigators were able to identify the suspect, now identified as 27-year-old La Puente resident Mario David La Puente, and issue a warrant for his arrest.

LAPD Fugitive Task Force personnel were able to locate and arrest Ramirez without further incident, where he was booked on a no-bail murder warrant.

The initial scene occurred at around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening on Argyle and Selma Avenues in Hollywood, when a man in his 30s became involved in some form of altercation with Ramirez. As the situation escalated, Ramirez allegedly shot the victim and fled from the area in a white Mercedes-Benz.

As the victim also attempted to flee in his own vehicle, he crashed into several parked cars on the side of the road. Responding authorities rushed him to a hospital where he later died.

His identity has not yet been revealed pending notification of next of kin.