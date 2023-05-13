Watch CBS News
Lakers eliminate defending champion Warriors, move onto Western Conference Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to the Western Conference Finals, after defeating the reigning champion Golden State Warriors at an exciting Game 6 matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. 

LeBron James had 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists as the Lakers stormed to a lopsided 122-101 victory. 

They'll now go on to face the Denver Nuggets, who defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games, in the Western Conference Finals. The series starts Tuesday in Denver. 

