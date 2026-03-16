1 dead, 2 critically injured after multi-car crash on Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore

One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a three-car crash on Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore on Sunday night.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. near Highway 74 and Trellis Lane, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and found three cars involved in what they called a "major injury traffic collision," which resulted in all three drivers suffering from injuries requiring hospitalization.

The victims were all rushed to nearby hospitals in critical condition, where one person succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead, deputies said. That person has not yet been publicly identified.

Investigators said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

"The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available for release," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO Deputy Walker at (951) 245-3000.