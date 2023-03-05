Laguna Beach residents evacuated due to gas leak

Some residents in Laguna Beach were being evacuated due to a gas leak.

The city of Laguna Beach Sunday said via Twitter that residents in the area of 31000 block of Sunset Avenue and 32000 block of Virginia Avenue were being evacuated. Out of an abundance of caution, the city said the 32000 block of Coast Highway was also being evacuated.

The gas has currently been shut off and Southern California Edison was working to resolve the issue.

The public was urged to avoid the area.

