Laguna Beach hotel faces backlash from state and residents over private beach signs

Laguna Beach residents and activists are claiming a local hotel is trying to keep the public away from their private slice of the Orange County oceanside.

Hotel Laguna placed chairs and signs on the public beach and called it a private space for its customers, a potential violation of a longstanding California law. The Coastal Act of 1976 bars private properties from putting chairs, furniture or signs on a public beach to make it look private without a permit.

"Everyone knows it's public land," resident Isabelle Ferre said. "I think it's pretty rude that they think they can just kind of shut everyone out and do their own thing."

This is not the first time the hotel has allegedly violated the state law. The battle dates back to August 2022, when the California Coastal Commission first sent Hotel Laguna a violation notice for blocking the public beach without a permit.

While the hotel agreed to remove the signage after the first violation, they have returned several times, prompting more violation notices and even in-person meetings with officials.

Hotel Laguna staff refused to comment on the latest instance.

Laguna Beach city officials said public access is vital and hope to reach an agreement.

"Everybody should know that from the mean high-tide line ... is the public's," City Manager Dave Kiff said. "You're not to impair access for the public to get to that line, even if you think your private property goes underneath sand. "I think that's the way the Coastal Commission looks at it and that's the way we look at it, too."

The California Coastal Commission hopes to resolve this by May 23. If not, the commission can fine the hotel up to $11,250 per day per violation.