Large crack appears in Laguna Beach cliffside under Pacific Coast Highway

A large crack has appeared in the cliffside beneath the Pacific Coast Highway between Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, raising concerns about a major landslide.

Significant coastal erosion, caused by several powerful Pacific Ocean storms that raised surf levels and created destructive waves, has triggered a landslide near El Moro Canyon and Crystal Cove State Park. Aerial footage on Tuesday morning showed a partial cliff collapse, something experts say could continue in the coming weeks.

"I can see a dark piece that's running parallel to the roadway, and it's an opening in the ground," said University of California, Irvine Professor Brett Sanders, who specializes in coastal erosion and flooding.

The large crack in the cliffside beneath Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. CBS LA

Caltrans has already closed the southbound lane of PCH closest to the cliff, and city officials say that while the impacted area is unincorporated and out of their jurisdiction, it's still a concern, and they're working on a solution. In the meantime, drivers should expect the closure to persist.

"We expect long-term impact," said a statement from Laguna Beach Communications Manager Laura Ezzell. "Stabilizing a coastal slope is complex. Residents should plan for the lane closure to last well beyond the next few days."

Sanders says the ongoing landslide's proximity to PCH is extremely concerning.

"This material above the beach is sitting below a highway. The highway that links Laguna Beach to Newport Beach. It's the only way that people can move up and down the coast in this part of Orange County," Sanders said. "If that landslide were to continue, we would lose that primary link."

The El Niño, paired with Kelvin waves, has created a series of powerful tropical storms and hurricanes in the Pacific Ocean in recent weeks. None have made landfall in the U.S. as a hurricane, but each has produced powerful, damaging surf that has caused destruction along the Southern California coast.

Homes in coastal communities like Long Beach, Malibu and Dana Point have been destroyed, while sudden waves have caused considerable flooding on city streets in places like Newport Beach. With several months of the El Niño still expected, local emergency crews have been busy trying to mitigate the damage.