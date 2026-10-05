Los Angeles leaders, National Weather Service detail plan ahead of "potentially historic" El Niño

Ahead of what's expected to be a historic El Niño event, Los Angeles and National Weather Service officials are set to reveal their plans as a wet winter approaches.

During a news conference on Monday, Mayor Karen Bass and other local leaders were expected to highlight upcoming actions related to the anticipated weather event.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center, there is a 69% chance of a historic event that would exceed the strength of previous El Niño events dating back to 1950.

Experts say the event's effects in Southern California could include heavy rainfall and flooding.

According to data from the National Weather Service, one of the region's strongest El Niños was in 1997-1998. On average, the region receives 14.25 inches of rain during the water year, which runs from October to September. During the 1997-1998 water year, the region received 30.57 inches of rain.

In anticipation of abnormal amounts of rainfall, some Southern California coastal cities like Long Beach and Malibu are preparing for potential effects like erosion and flooding. Just last month, high surf prompted evacuations in both cities.