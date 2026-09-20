Malibu officials warn public of hazardous conditions amid ongoing costal erosion at Point Dume State Beach

The city of Malibu is reminding the public of the hazardous conditions at Point Dume State Beach caused by ongoing severe coastal erosion.

Officials posted a statement on social media saying that the coast at Point Dume from about the end of Westward Beach Road has been left with little to no sandy area to walk on except during low tide.

Officials also remind the public that the road into the Point Dume State Beach parking lot remains closed, but the beach itself is not closed.

They recommend people use caution when walking or swimming in the area, stay clear of exposed structures and debris and follow posted signs.

Southern California beaches suffered significant damage a few weeks ago when remnants of Hurricane Marie in the Pacific Ocean brought rough water and surf.

Several beachfront homes in Malibu, Dana Point and Long Beach were red- and yellow-tagged due to the damage.