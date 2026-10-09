Newport Beach faces coastal flooding, advisory in place through Tuesday

Part of Newport Beach is experiencing coastal flooding as ocean water surges onto streets and properties in the Balboa Peninsula community.

A city advisory is in place asking residents and visitors to avoid the Balboa Peninsula "due to street flooding caused by recent storm conditions and elevated tides." Crews are at the scene, responding to the impacted areas, the city said.

The National Weather Service had issued a coastal flooding advisory, which remains in place through Tuesday.

Every high tide is expected to be higher than normal, especially at the south-facing beaches, like parts of Newport, Long Beach, Dana Point, and Laguna Beach.

Balboa Peninsula flooding, Newport Beach. CBS LA

Flooding risks are highest on Sunday, with tides likely 1 to 1 ½ feet above astronomical tide charts, according to NWS.

Aerial footage over the Balboa Peninsula showed people wading barefoot on sidewalks and streets, some knee-deep in rainboots and vehicles nearly half-submerged.

"Do not drive through flooded streets. Use alternate routes, exercise caution, and follow directions from public safety personnel," the city of Newport Beach wrote in a statement.

The extent of damage is not known yet.

This is a developing story.