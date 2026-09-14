10 Dana Point homes red-tagged as storm damage from Hurricane Marie grows

Land along Dana Point's Capistrano Bay District continues to crumble after strong waves left in Hurricane Marie's wake damaged beachside homes.

As of Monday, 10 homes in the private Capistrano Bay District have been red-tagged, and seven more have been yellow-tagged.

"If we don't do something about it, it's going to jeopardize the adjacent properties," homeowner Michel Horton said. "We want to protect our neighbors as well as protect our own home."

Horton and his neighbors have been cleaning up the mess left behind by the storms on their own.

"We here, as private residents, must agree to eight pages of stipulations to the coastal commission to get an emergency permit to protect our houses," homeowner Chris Rogers said. "That's like your house being on fire, calling 911, and the fire department saying, ' We have a few things to go over with you- eight pages worth. If you agree to those, we'll help you put your fire out."

The front of Rogers' house has already been washed away. He's hoping to save what's left. His family said they haven't done any work to shore up the building because they are waiting for the insurance company to give them directions.

Rogers said the homeowners have been paying for all the emergency work, including dumping boulders as a barricade from the pounding surf. He said the city, county, state and federal governments have not offered any financial help or resources.

"My focus is getting the expedited permitting for sand," said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who represents the area. "We are decades behind in terms of getting sand out here on Beach Road, all along our south county coast. We should not be stuck because of red tape. We should be able to save people's homes, save our beaches, save our rail corridor."