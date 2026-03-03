Watch CBS News
Woman killed in parking lot crash at Laguna Beach 7-Eleven

A woman was killed in a parking lot crash at a Laguna Beach 7-Eleven on Tuesday morning, according to police. 

It happened at around 10:20 a.m. near the convenience store in the 31000 block of Coast Highway, a news release from the Laguna Beach Police Department said. 

"The collision involved two service providers for the business: CR&R Trash Services and Belshire Environmental Services," the release said. "During the incident, an adult female pedestrian sustained critical injuries."

Shewas rushed to the Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

"The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available at this time," the LBPD release said. 

Anyone who may have more information or who witnessed the collision was urged to contact Corporal James Michaud at (949) 497-0701.

