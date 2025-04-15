Watch CBS News
Local News

LA 2028 Olympic organizers announce updated venue plans

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Venues finalized for 2028 LA Olympics, including Dodger Stadium, Universal Studios, and San Clemente
Venues finalized for 2028 LA Olympics, including Dodger Stadium, Universal Studios, and San Clemente 00:36

Organizers for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics unveiled an updated master venue plan on Tuesday, with the Universal Studios lot named as the host site for squash and Dodger Stadium getting baseball.

In other shifts, Alamitos Beach in Long Beach is set to host beach volleyball after talks between LA28 and Santa Monica ended, and Santa Anita Park was named for equestrian competition, canceling Galway Downs in Temecula as a prospective host site.

Surfing competition is to take place at Trestles Beach in San Clemente, known for its consistent waves. Venice Beach will host the triathlon, which relocated from Long Beach, and will also serve as the starting point in both the marathon and the cycling road courses. The courses and finishes for both will be confirmed and announced at a later date, organizers said.

"This plan brings the Games to all corners of our city like never before — from the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods as well as our hidden gems will be on full display for all to experience and enjoy," Mayor Karen Bass said.

Los Angeles has been the host city for the Summer Olympics two other times, in 1984 and 1932. In June 2024, the LA28 committee pledged to hold competitions at existing venues, with some to undergo major improvements. The goal was to reduce the costs and complexities of temporary stadium builds.

The 2028 Olympic footprint will extend north to the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area for the first time in history, where 3x3 Basketball and Modern Pentathlon will join other high-energy sports scheduled for the area, including BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, Skateboarding Park and Skateboarding Street. 

Moving toward downtown, rhythmic gymnastics relocates to the USC Sports Center, where badminton competition will also play out. 

Boxing, recently reinstated to the 2028 sport program by the IOC last month, will hold preliminary matches in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and the final stages in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Organizers said this shift hits the target of using existing world-class venues, which will also stage events for weightlifting at the Peacock Theater and artistic gymnastics and trampoline in the Arena in downtown Los Angeles. 

Cricket makes it back to the Olympic stage for the first time in more than a century, with its Southern California debut at the Fairgrounds in Pomona in a temporary, purpose-built structure. 

Venue sites for 2028 Summer Olympics competition:

City of Los Angeles – 2028 Host City 

  • 3x3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area 
  • Baseball in Dodger Stadium 
  • Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals) 
  • Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point)  
  • Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point) 
  • Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area 
  • Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center 
  • Squash at the Universal Studios Lot
  • Triathlon in Venice Beach 

City of Carson – 2028 Venue City 

  • Archery in the Stadium 

City Long Beach – 2028 Venue City 

  • Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach
  • Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront
  • Target Shooting in the Convention Center
  • Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot

City of Anaheim 

  • Volleyball in the Arena

City of Arcadia 

  • Equestrian at Santa Anita Park

City of Pomona  

  • Cricket at the Fairgrounds

City of San Clemente  

  • Surfing at Trestles Beach 

City of South El Monte 

  • Shotgun Shooting at the Shotgun Center
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.