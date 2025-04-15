LA 2028 Olympic organizers announce updated venue plans

Organizers for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics unveiled an updated master venue plan on Tuesday, with the Universal Studios lot named as the host site for squash and Dodger Stadium getting baseball.

In other shifts, Alamitos Beach in Long Beach is set to host beach volleyball after talks between LA28 and Santa Monica ended, and Santa Anita Park was named for equestrian competition, canceling Galway Downs in Temecula as a prospective host site.

Surfing competition is to take place at Trestles Beach in San Clemente, known for its consistent waves. Venice Beach will host the triathlon, which relocated from Long Beach, and will also serve as the starting point in both the marathon and the cycling road courses. The courses and finishes for both will be confirmed and announced at a later date, organizers said.

"This plan brings the Games to all corners of our city like never before — from the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods as well as our hidden gems will be on full display for all to experience and enjoy," Mayor Karen Bass said.

Los Angeles has been the host city for the Summer Olympics two other times, in 1984 and 1932. In June 2024, the LA28 committee pledged to hold competitions at existing venues, with some to undergo major improvements. The goal was to reduce the costs and complexities of temporary stadium builds.

The 2028 Olympic footprint will extend north to the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area for the first time in history, where 3x3 Basketball and Modern Pentathlon will join other high-energy sports scheduled for the area, including BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, Skateboarding Park and Skateboarding Street.

Moving toward downtown, rhythmic gymnastics relocates to the USC Sports Center, where badminton competition will also play out.

Boxing, recently reinstated to the 2028 sport program by the IOC last month, will hold preliminary matches in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and the final stages in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Organizers said this shift hits the target of using existing world-class venues, which will also stage events for weightlifting at the Peacock Theater and artistic gymnastics and trampoline in the Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Cricket makes it back to the Olympic stage for the first time in more than a century, with its Southern California debut at the Fairgrounds in Pomona in a temporary, purpose-built structure.

Venue sites for 2028 Summer Olympics competition:

City of Los Angeles – 2028 Host City

3x3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Baseball in Dodger Stadium

Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)

Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point)

Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)

Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center

Squash at the Universal Studios Lot

Triathlon in Venice Beach

City of Carson – 2028 Venue City

Archery in the Stadium

City Long Beach – 2028 Venue City

Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach

Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront

Target Shooting in the Convention Center

Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot

City of Anaheim

Volleyball in the Arena

City of Arcadia

Equestrian at Santa Anita Park

City of Pomona

Cricket at the Fairgrounds

City of San Clemente

Surfing at Trestles Beach

City of South El Monte

Shotgun Shooting at the Shotgun Center