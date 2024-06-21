LA 2028 Olympics organizers announce plan for venue changes

Organizers for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics announced several updates Friday, including venue changes and major improvements to existing sites slated to hold various competitions.

The Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028, known as LA28, said the changes would reduce the need for temporary venues by moving more sports to existing locations, saving tens of millions of dollars.

"Each venue shift announced today will achieve at least a $10 million estimated economic improvement, reducing the cost and complexity of temporary stadium builds, overlays and operations, and will accumulate an estimated $156 million in combined savings and revenue increases to support LA28's balanced budget," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said.

The plan also calls for the building of a temporary pool inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, making it the largest swimming venue in Olympic history with 38,000 seats. Previously, swimming was set to take place at a temporary pool on USC's baseball field.

The original 2028 Summer Olympics venue plan was submitted to the city of Los Angeles in Jan. 2017, and the updated reconfiguring includes moving outside of the city of Los Angeles to use existing stadiums rather than building temporary venues, which will save funds.

"Since 2017, the Los Angeles venue landscape has changed, with new professional sports stadiums built or under construction, and previously assigned venues no longer available for use in 2028," organizers wrote.

Organizers also said that new sports have been added to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic sports programs.

LA28's venue masterplan:

Gymnastics will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles

LA28's plans for Opening and Closing Ceremonies remain unchanged.