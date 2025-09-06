Watch CBS News
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near La Verne

Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near La Verne
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near La Verne 00:14

A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck in the Pomona Valley of Los Angeles County on Saturday afternoon. 

It happened at around 5:11 p.m. over six miles north of La Verne in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred at a geological depth of nearly four and a half miles. 

screenshot-2025-09-06-at-5-16-43-pm.png
The center of a 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near La Verne on Sept. 6, 2025.  United States Geological Survey

As of 5:20 p.m., there were no reports of damage or injury that were reported. 

People in the area surrounding La Verne, like the cities of Claremont and Pomona, reported feeling shaking from the temblor on the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" report. There were also reports as far south as northern Orange County and in Riverside. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

