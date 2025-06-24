LA Tenants Union calls for eviction moratorium amid mass immigration enforcement operations

The Los Angeles Tenants Union is calling on city officials to impose a rent moratorium as ongoing immigration enforcement operations continue to spread fear throughout the region.

During a news conference on Tuesday, representatives of the LATU claimed that the presence of officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement has had a noticeable impact on business, as many employees are scared to go to work while operations continue.

Many self-employed immigrants have decided to stay home amid the ongoing situation, choosing to pass on much-needed money in favor of avoiding federal agents.

"We know that many tenants will not be able to pay their rent come July 1," said one LATU representative, who said she's undocumented. "Why? Because this militarization of our community ... has closed down businesses, taken away street vendors, separated families and then people cannot pay their rent. They have barely the minimum to survive."

The concern comes as the Trump administration cracks down on unauthorized immigration throughout the country, with much of the initial enforcement coming out of L.A. County. According to an exclusive report by CBS News on Tuesday, internal government data shows that as many as 59,000 detainees are currently being held throughout the nation, a likely record.

President Trump has defended the action, claiming that leaders in cities run by Democrats use undocumented immigrants to "expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens," he wrote on Truth Social. The administration has not provided evidence to support those claims.

Last week, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved an emergency motion to measure and study the economic impact of immigration enforcement throughout the remainder of the year. Local politicians said the study will include information on workforce losses, locations and industries affected, and on the economic impact of property damage and imposed curfews.

Some business owners reported receiving as little as 20 percent of their normal business in recent weeks, especially in areas that rely on foot traffic like the Fashion District and Little Tokyo.

"Our businesses are struggling. Entrepreneurship is at a standstill," said a man who only identified himself as a "concerned community member." "Fear has taken a toll on our society and our local economy."

The union called for a citywide day of action on July 1, where it encouraged community members to join in a rent strike and participate in an action to call on city officials to impose a moratorium on evictions.

The office for L.A. Mayor Bass did not immediately respond to a request for comment.