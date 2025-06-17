LA County could soon examine impact of immigration enforcement on the workforce, local economy

LA County considering motion to study economic impact of ICE raids on small businesses

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis on Tuesday introduced a motion to study the economic impacts of recent immigration enforcement actions in the area, particularly on small businesses.

"The collateral damage, as I call it, from these [immigration enforcement] raids is already evident in our local economy in ways that we need to measure and address," Solis said during a news conference Tuesday.

If approved, the motion would instruct the county director of economic opportunity to report back to the Board of Supervisors within 15 days with data connected to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, including information on workforce losses, locations and industries affected, and on the economic impact of property damage and imposed curfews.

The motion also proposes that the county look for ways to assist small businesses affected by immigration enforcement operations.

"Many small businesses in the area who rely on immigrant customers have seen a significant drop in business," Solis said at a news conference Thursday. "You see it in the Fashion District, you see it in Little Tokyo."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: A man boards up windows to a business ahead of protests against immigration raids on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. Jim Vondruska / Getty Images

Business owners in areas with heavy foot traffic say they've experienced a sharp decline in activity.

"It's been devastating. We've have probably 20 percent of the business that we normally would have," said KB Roowala, CEO of Perfumes Los Angeles, which is located downtown in Santee Alley.

Solis said the motion proposes examining the long-term effects of the recent events. The Director of Economic Opportunity would report its findings to the Board of Supervisors monthly through December.

The push to examine the economic impacts of immigration enforcement comes after several days of protest in L.A., some of which turned violent. As a result, Mayor Karen Bass implemented a curfew in downtown L.A. last week to help quell unrest in the city center. The curfew was lifted Tuesday.

President Trump's push to increase deportations of immigrants suspected to be in the U.S. illegally has resulted in several enforcement operations across L.A. County, including at clothing company warehouses, hardware stores, car washes and restaurants.

Mr. Trump has claimed on Truth Social that leaders in L.A. and in other cities led by Democrats are using undocumented immigrants to "expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens."