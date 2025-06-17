Mayor Bass lifts curfew in downtown Los Angeles after "successful crime prevention and suppression efforts"

A week after Mayor Karen Bass implemented a curfew in parts of downtown Los Angeles following days of protests against immigration actions, it has been lifted.

In a statement, Bass said after "successful crime prevention and suppression efforts," the curfew would be lifted effective Tuesday night.

On June 10, Bass instituted the curfew with support from local enforcement and other leaders after protests against immigration operations turned violent, resulting in businesses being looted and the destruction of public property.

The initial curfew was set from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and covered about one square mile of the downtown area from the 5 Freeway, the 110 Freeway, and the 10 Freeway and ended where the 5 Freeway and the 110 Freeway merge.

"I am lifting the curfew effective today, and as we continue quickly adapting to chaos coming from Washington, and I will be prepared to reissue a curfew if needed," Bass said. "My priority will continue to be ensuring safety, stability and support in the Downtown neighborhoods."

On Monday night, Bass announced the curfew would be reduced and went into effect at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

"The curfew has been an effective tool in helping us maintain public safety in the Downtown Los Angeles area and deter those looking to exploit peaceful protests for criminal activity. The LAPD will maintain a strong presence in the area and continue to monitor conditions closely to protect lives, uphold the right to lawful assembly, and safeguard property," said LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell.

Bass has previously said she believes a reason for tensions intensifying across the L.A. area is because of President Trump's decision to deploy National Guard and U.S. Marine troops to the city.

"When you start deploying federalized troops on the heels of these raids, it is a drastic and chaotic escalation and completely unnecessary," Bass said.

Mr. Trump has posted on his Truth Social platform defending his decision, claiming it saved the city from burning to the ground.