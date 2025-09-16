LA Metro service delayed amid train issue at 7th Street Station

Train issue causes LA Metro delays at 7th Street Station

A train issue at the Metro station at downtown Los Angeles' 7th Street stop has caused significant service delays, the agency said.

In a post to X, Metro staff said the A and E rail Lines will be delayed. The E line trains will resume service toward East Los Angeles at the Historic Broadway Station, and riders can use the LATTC/Ortho Institute Station to travel to Santa Monica.

For the A Line, train service towards Long Beach will resume at the Grand/LATTC Station and riders can use Union Station to continue to Azusa. Metro staff said a bus bridge will connect Grand/LATTC to Historic Broadway, providing a connection for A Line service.

They also recommended riders use the B, D and J Lines as an alternative.