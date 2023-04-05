LA Metro continues to blast classical music in MacArthur Park station

Classical music continues to play through the speakers lining a MacArthur Park metro station.

"The music is appropriate for spending maybe five to ten minutes in the station and catching your train, not hanging out all day inside the station," said Dave Sotero, a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson.

The pilot program started last month and has since become a staple for regular riders like Charlie German.

"I lived in LA my whole life and I'm 55 years old," said German. "It's nice to hear music other than crazy people acting crazy."

The transportation authority is trying to address the rapidly declining ridership as many fear for their safety amid higher crime rates. According to Metro, the most serious violent crimes — including assault, murder, rape and robbery — rose 24% since 2021.

Across the transportation system, there were 21 deaths reported in 2022. There have been 21 deaths on Metro buses and trains in the first three months of 2023. Most of these deaths were from suspected overdoses.

"It's bad," said rider Alex Rodriguez. "You can see it everywhere people doing whatever they want, cops walking around."

New statistics show that the music, as well as extra lighting and patrols, has seemingly worked to curb crime. According to Metro, calls for help have dropped by 75% and crime has dropped by 20%.

However, the music remains a controversial point. According to the Los Angeles Times, the music plays at an average of 83 decibels, a level the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deems unhealthy.

Riders said that the volume of the music seems to have dropped recently, however, Metro couldn't confirm that anyone turned it down.

"Yesterday, it was really, really loud — like really loud," said German. "Maybe, somebody just hit the volume and didn't mean to hit the volume."

Metro said that it will listen to any feedback and make adjustments.