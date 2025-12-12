LA man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Metro train stabbing

A Los Angeles judge sentenced a 47-year-old man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly Metro train stabbing in 2024.

A jury found Elliot Tramel Nowden guilty of murdering Mirna Soza Arauz, 67, last month, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said Arauz was going home from work when Nowden stabbed her in the throat and stole her bag.

The jury also convicted Nowden of robbery.

"Commuters should feel safe when they ride our public transit but sadly a life was needlessly taken when a man brutally stabbed and robbed a woman who was simply trying to get home after working an overnight shift," LA County DA Nathan Hochman said.

After her death, coworkers said Arauz was saving money to go back home to be with her children, who live in Nicaragua.

"We hope her family has some measure of comfort knowing the killer will be in prison for the rest of his life and cannot hurt anyone else," Hochman said.

Prosecutors added that Nowden was convicted of stabbing a USC student in the chest on another Metro train in July 2019. In 2020, he struck a deal with prosecutors to plead no contest and was sentenced to four years in state prison. The plea agreement barred him from riding Metro trains.