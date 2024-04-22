Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed after being stabbed at Metro station in Studio City

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was arrested after fatally stabbing a woman in the neck at the Universal City/Studio City Metro B Line Station in Studio City.

The stabbing happened in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard around 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LA Metro said the passenger was stabbed as she was exiting the train onto the platform area. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to LAPD.

The identity of the woman and the suspect were not released.

B Line train temporarily skipped the Universal/Studio stop due to police activity, and bus bridges were arranged to accommodate rail passengers, according to Metro officials.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was urged to call 877-LAPD- 247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. 

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 10:16 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.