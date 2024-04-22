Woman killed after being stabbed at Metro station in Studio City

A man was arrested after fatally stabbing a woman in the neck at the Universal City/Studio City Metro B Line Station in Studio City.

The stabbing happened in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard around 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LA Metro said the passenger was stabbed as she was exiting the train onto the platform area. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to LAPD.

The identity of the woman and the suspect were not released.

B Line train temporarily skipped the Universal/Studio stop due to police activity, and bus bridges were arranged to accommodate rail passengers, according to Metro officials.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was urged to call 877-LAPD- 247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.