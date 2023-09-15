LA Kings and KCAL announce broadcast partnership for 2023/24 season

The LA Kings are coming back to KCAL for the 2023-24 season.

The two-time Stanley Cup winning team made the announcement today that KCAL would be a broadcast partner, airing six of the team's regular season games. KCAL will also produce several half-hour specials over the course of the season.

This represents a homecoming for the Kings, whose games aired on Channel 9 (then called KHJ-TV) from 1967-1985 and again during the 1998-99 season.

"Everyone at KCAL and CBS Los Angeles is honored to be reunited with the LA Kings," said Joel Vilmenay, President and General Manager of KCBS/KCAL. "We are excited to enter into this mutually beneficial relationship with the team, which includes helping the Kings expand their reach on television and in the community, and also establishing a new marketing relationship that benefits the team and also adds value to our stations."

Three of the games airing on KCAL will be played at Crypto.com Arena and one will have the Kings facing off with our other local hockey team, The Anaheim Ducks.

Sat. Nov. 18 at 7:30 PM: St. Louis at Los Angeles

Sat. Dec. 16 at 7:00 PM: Los Angeles at Seattle

Sat. Jan. 20 at 7:30 PM: N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles

Sat. Mar. 9 at 7:30 PM: Dallas at Los Angeles

Sat Mar. 30 at 7:00 PM: Los Angeles at Calgary

Tue. Apr. 9 at 7:00 PM: Los Angeles at Anaheim

In addition to the games airing on KCAL, the schedule includes 63 regular season games on Bally Sports West, with 13 additional games nationally televised.

The Kings released a statement today saying, "We believe this deal helps accomplish a significant goal of the LA Kings, which is to provide a high-quality broadcast to serve our fans well while expanding our audience. We look forward to working again with Bally Sports West and are excited to welcome KCAL back to our broadcast family.

Hall of Famer Nick Nickson will serves as play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts Jim Fox and Daryl Evans.

The complete LA Kings regular season broadcast schedule can be found here.