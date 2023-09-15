Watch CBS News

The Kings are coming back to KCAL

The two-time Stanley Cup winning team made the announcement today that KCAL would be a broadcast partner, airing six of the team's regular season games. KCAL will also produce several half-hour specials over the course of the season.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.